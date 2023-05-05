 
Friday May 05, 2023
Peshawar

Man shot dead outside court

By Bureau report
May 05, 2023

PESHAWAR: A local resident coming for hearing in the district courts was killed allegedly by a rival on Thursday.Reports said that a man, wearing a burqa, opened fire on one Asfandyar while he was coming for a hearing in the local courts.Police officials said they arrested the accused Zubair along with the weapon of offense.