Man shot dead outside court

PESHAWAR: A local resident coming for hearing in the district courts was killed allegedly by a rival on Thursday.Reports said that a man, wearing a burqa, opened fire on one Asfandyar while he was coming for a hearing in the local courts.Police officials said they arrested the accused Zubair along with the weapon of offense.
