Zaman Park clashes case hearing adjourned

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bails of the PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, in Zaman Park clashes cases until May 16.
An application seeking a one-time exemption was filed by Khan due to his appearance before the Islamabad High Court. The court granted the exemption.During proceedings, the judge asked Hammad Azhar which date should be fixed for the next hearing. Hammad requested to fix any date after May 14 as the elections are going to take place on May 14. The reply of Hammad surprised the judge and he asked Hammad, “Really the elections are going to be held on May 14.” To which, the PTI leader responded that as per law, elections are to be held on May 14 but he is not sure about the government’s decision. The court adjourned the hearing until May 16.
