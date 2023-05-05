Ban sought on underage driving in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives of Oghi on Thursday sought a complete ban on underage driving in the tehsil.

“The road accidents ratio has surged to an alarming position as underage drivers wander all around the city on their bikes and cars unabatedly,” Saqib Khan Swati, a youth councillor, told reporters in Oghi.

Led by Swati, a group of LG representatives and local elders said that teenagers could see driving motorbikes and vehicles in the city and its suburbs and district police officer should initiate a crackdown against them.