Ban sought on underage driving in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives of Oghi on Thursday sought a complete ban on underage driving in the tehsil.
“The road accidents ratio has surged to an alarming position as underage drivers wander all around the city on their bikes and cars unabatedly,” Saqib Khan Swati, a youth councillor, told reporters in Oghi.
Led by Swati, a group of LG representatives and local elders said that teenagers could see driving motorbikes and vehicles in the city and its suburbs and district police officer should initiate a crackdown against them.
PESHAWAR: A local resident coming for hearing in the district courts was killed allegedly by a rival on...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday extended the pre-arrest bails of the PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, in...
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani to record his...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ranking improved by seven places in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters...
ISLAMABAD: Healthcare expenses and the cost of doing health business can be brought down 10 times in Pakistan by...
ISLAMABAD: Despite tougher criteria set by the government, the students of 5th and 8th grades from Gilgit-Baltistan...