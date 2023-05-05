Governor orders transparency in uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the uplift schemes in the provincial capital.

Caretaker ministers and government officials also attended the meeting. The governor was briefed about the Peshawar Uplift beautification schemes. The meeting was told that the Project Management and Implementation Unit had included 150 beautification schemes worth Rs5 billion in Hayatabad, Palosi, University Road, and University Town.

The first phase included six-kilometer Hayatabad trail worth Rs 1.22 billion, Rs 171 worth of beautification schemes are also included on Palosi Road, University Town, and University Road.

The second phase of the project would include schemes worth Rs3 billion in city. The governor directed the officials to protect the interests of traders and ensure convenience of the general public while designing the schemes.

He also directed the officials to ensure judicious spending of the public money, saying that 100 years old building were still in good condition in Peshawar but recent construction in poor condition.

He also directed officials to include Qissakhwani bazaar, Chowk Yadgar, Namakmandi, and Shoba bazaar in the second phase of the project. He directed officials to ensure that minimum of 40 feet roads and 30 feet streets are ensured in housing schemes.

He directed officials to identify at least 40 kanal plot for establishment of an adventure park in the provincial capital.Governor Ghulam Ali also stressed the need of water supply scheme from Warsak Dam to Peshawar and said that the scheme should be initiated as soon as possible.He directed officials to take all elected representatives at the local government level onboard in all the beautification schemes.