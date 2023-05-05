Cancellation of transfer and posting of female teachers sought

MANSEHRA: Balakot Tehsil Council on Thursday demanded chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to cancel the posting and transfer orders of female teachers as the schools were already facing the shortage of teaching and other staff.

“We cannot allow misuse of authority by anybody which could deprive schoolgirls of a quality education in our tehsil,” Ibrahim Shah, the chairman of Balakot tehsil council, told a session held with its convener Liaqat Hassan in the chair.Earlier, the councillors nominated Hassan as the presiding officer/ convener of the council.

Ibrahim Shah said that the district education officer (female) issued posting and transfer orders for teachers of the government girls’ primary and high schools in Ghanool, Goscha, Khaith Sarash and other areas.

“It is unfortunate that the DEO issued these posting and transfer orders on the basis of favouritism and being biased despite knowing the fact that most of the schools from where teachers were transferred have been facing teachers’ shortage,” he said.