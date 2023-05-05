Schoolgirl dies, 3 siblings injured in rain-related incident in Haripur

HARIPUR: A minor schoolgirl died while her three siblings and a paternal uncle were injured when a flooded rainwater course swept away a motorcycle in Ghazi Tehsil, police and eyewitnesses said here on Thursday.

The body of the girl was later found floating in river Indus near Khalo village about two kilometers from the Ghazi Bazaar, police and rescue workers said.Officials of the Ghazi Police Station quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Muzamil Nishad, a resident of Muhallah Zamindaran Ghazi, was on the way to drop his two minor nephews and two nieces at school in Tarbela by motorcycle.

When they were crossing the flooded Kundi rainwater course near Ghazi bazaar, a heavy current of water swept them away, they added.The villagers standing on the sides managed to recover three children later identified as Mehmoona Fatima, Muhammal Talal, Muhammad Bilal and their paternal uncle Muzamil; however Momina Fatima 7, went missing in the flooded water course.

The injured children and their uncle were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi but later shifted to CMH Tarbela where, according to doctors and police, the condition of the injured was out of danger.

The villagers launched a rescue operation for the missing girl but failed to find any clue till late afternoon.However, some villagers spotted the body of a minor girl floating on the bank of River Indus near village Khalo and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ghazi late afternoon where she was identified as Momina Fatima.Meanwhile, the heavy rain that started early in the morning on Thursday continued intermittently throughout the day.