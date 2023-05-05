Security upped in Peshawar after threat

PESHAWAR: The security has been alerted in the provincial capital after reports that terrorists may target police and other sensitive buildings.

There were reports that the Counter-Terrorism Department has written a letter to the inspector general of police to alert the force as terrorists are planning to target the force. It mentioned that the terrorists have also purchased police uniforms for the purpose.

A meeting was later held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in which the supervisory officers were directed to further improve security around the sensitive buildings and check the level of alertness of the cops. They were directed to ensure foolproof security to the sensitive buildings as well as public places.