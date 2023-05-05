Gang of robbers busted

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have arrested a gang of six alleged robbers and recovered Rs1.7 million, a motorcar and two pistols from their possession, an official said on Thursday.

SP Investigation Asif Gohar told reporters that on the evening of April 5, 2023, Javed Khursheed, a businessman from Satellite Town Rawalpindi, was on the way to Rawalpindi with his cousin Tariq Aziz by his motorcar No 917-UF, after collecting dues from the Abbottabad-based businessman.

For breaking fast, according to the complainant, when he stopped at location No 21 Hazara Motorway about 3 km from Kotnajibullah Police Station at around 6.30 pm, a golden colour GLI motor car pulled up near them and four unidentified armed men came out and started beating him.

The robbers snatched and made off with Rs4 Million from him, he added.The official said that they applied modern technology in tracing the accused involved in the motorway robbery and arrested them from different locations and recovered Rs1.4 million of the looted money. However, the officer did not share with the media about the remaining amount. He said that two pistols and the motorcar used in the criminal activity were also recovered. The arrested alleged robbers included Siddiq, Muhammad Arif, Sultan, Amaiz Khan, Musharaf and Gul Muhammad.