Foundation mulling Aghosh Homes at district level in KP

PESHAWAR: Envisioning a state-of-the-art Aghosh Home at every district headquarters across the province, Alkhidmat Foundation is currently running well-facilitated orphanages in seven districts of the province where some 600 orphan children are enrolled.

The foundation has been providing support to over 5000 orphan children under its orphan care programme. Some 4500 children are given support at their homes under the family support programme, said Khalid Waqas Chamkani, provincial president Alkhidmat Foundation, while presiding over a meeting of the orphan care programme here on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by regional programme manager of the foundation Dr Shakeel Ahmad, noted philanthropist and United Arab Emirates-based businessman Haji Ghulam Ali Afridi and others.

Khalid Waqas said that during the first quarter of 2023, financial support worth Rs66.7 million has been provided to the 4500 orphan children under the family support programme. He said that the Aghosh Alkhidmat Homes are also fully functional in Peshawar, Haripur, Dir Lower, Chitral, Kohat, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan districts of the province, where some 600 children are provided quality education and other facilities of life. He lauded the performance of the organisers of the orphan care programme and new targets were identified for improving the programme and enhancing its outreach.

The meeting was told that efforts would be expedited to sponsor and support more children this year as the number of orphan children was very high, who don’t have an access to education.

Khalid Waqas said that it was the prime mission of the foundation to extend support to every deserving child in the province so that no child could be deprived of the wealth of education. He informed that apart from the functional seven Aghosh Homes, four more were under construction in the province, while the facility would be extended to every district of the province.

Tube-well inaugurated: Alkhidmat Foundation laid the foundation of a tube-well in village Khouzh in Upper Chitral to overcome the water shortage in the area, which has been badly affected by floods.

Elders of the area including focal person of the foundation Pir Shafiullah Khan, Arshad Lal, headmaster of Government Middle School Khouzh, and others were present on the occasion. The recent floods have badly affected various areas of Upper Chitral. Irrigation water channels and drinking water schemes have been washed away by the flash floods, resulting in acute shortage of drinking water.