Settlement of rape case: Five members of jirga arrested

MANSEHRA: Balakot police on Thursday raided a jirga and arrested five of its members who decreed out-of-court settlement with an accused who had sexually assaulted a minor girl last week.

“We have arrested five people who held a jirga and forced the parents of an assaulted minor girl for the out-of-court settlement,” Saeed Khan Yudan, the deputy superintendent of police Balakot, told reporters at his office in Balakot.

He said that a jirga was in progress in the Hassa area of Balakot when the police raided it and arrested Liaqat Ali, Siraj Mohammad, Ayaz Ahmad, Mazhar Iqbal and Mohammad Shafi.

“Accused held jirga despite a ban on such forums and threatened parents of the sexually assaulted girl to indulge in a deal for an out-of-court settlement with the assaulter,” the official said. He said that the medical report of an eight-year-old victim girl who was deceived by the accused Abid Shahzad the father of two daughters to his residence last week and assaulted her confirmed the incident.