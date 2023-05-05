Rain, hailstorm hit parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Rain and hailstorm hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital. The hailstorm lashed provincial capital at around 2:30pm, turning the weather cold and forcing people to take shelter.

Also, Upper parts of Hazara Division also received snowfall and rains on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday turning the weather cold.

The fresh spell of rain and snowfall which started in parts of the Hazara division earlier this week continued on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

The sporadic downpour continued in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas the entire day blocking various arteries to traffic.The continued rains triggered landslides in the Konsh and Siren valleys of the Mansehra district and blocked arteries linking lower parts with the high-altitude and mountainous areas.

The tourist resort of Shogran also received a downpour.The snowfall, which started at high-altitude parts of Kaghan Valley lashed on the fourth consecutive day turning the weather to winter level.

The Babusar Top, Barawai, Musa-da-Mussala and the longest mountainous range of Malka-i-Parbat received the heaviest snowfall sporadically the entire day.Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan via Kaghan Valley remained blocked to all sorts of traffic.

“The MNJ road which was blocked to traffic following avalanches rolled down on it from five glaciers would be reopened to traffic as the weather is cleared,” Latif Anwar, National Highway Authority’s inspector, told reporters.

He said that NHA would now cut the Gorian glacier falls in the right of way of MNJ as the weather clears.The link roads leading mountainous parts of Kaghan Valley to MNJ road were blocked to traffic earlier this week couldn’t clear to traffic because of continuous rains and snowfall.