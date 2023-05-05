Plan to maintain peace in Malakand discussed

MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan held a consultative meeting with local elders and community leaders in Saidu Sharif here on Wednesday to discuss strategies for promoting sustainable peace and development in the region.

The meeting was held in light of the recent security related debates on social media platforms at the backdrop of the bombing at CTD centre in Kabal area, and aimed to seek input from local stakeholders on ways to address these challenges. Regional Police Officer Nasir Mahmood Satti also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Commissioner Shahidullah Khan emphasised on the importance of community engagement and collaboration in achieving lasting peace and stability in Swat. He recognised the role of local elders and community leaders in promoting dialogue and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting their efforts.

The participants discussed various issues related to security, governance, and socio-economic development in Swat and proposed several initiatives for addressing these challenges. These included enhanced communication and cooperation between different communities and law-enforcement agencies, engaging youth in the dialogue processes and positive and effective utilisation of social media platforms.

“The provincial government, along with local authorities and community leaders, has been working tirelessly to restore peace in Swat valley. Over the past few years, significant progress has been made towards creating a safe and secure environment for residents and visitors. Efforts have been made to improve security measures, including the establishment of police checkpoints and the deployment of additional security personnel in the region,” said the RPO Malakand in his address.

“In addition to security measures, various development projects have been initiated to improve the socioeconomic conditions in the region. These include infrastructure development projects, such as the construction of roads, bridges, and schools, as well as initiatives aimed at promoting tourism and boosting the local economy. The restoration of peace in Swat Valley has been a collective effort, with various stakeholders playing a crucial role in promoting peace and stability in the region. The government remains committed to continuing these efforts and ensuring that Swat Valley remains a safe and welcoming destination for visitors and residents alike”, said the commissioner.

The commissioner said that the provincial government, in collaboration with local stakeholders, is committed for sustainable peace and security in Swat Valley. In recent years, the region has witnessed significant progress in terms of socio-economic development and improved security, thanks to the tireless efforts of the security forces, local administration, civil society organizations, and the people of Swat, he said.

The participants emphasized that the use of social media platforms for spreading propaganda and inciting violence has emerged as a major challenge to peace and stability in Swat Valley. Extremist groups and other anti-social elements have been using social media to disseminate hate speech and promote radical ideologies.

The participants said that the propaganda posed a threat to the security of people of Swat and also undermined the efforts of the government and other stakeholders to promote peace and development in the region.The participants demanded that to counter the threat, there was a need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and media.