‘Solution sought for Sudan crisis’

Islamabad:Sudan can have a peaceful democratic transition through indigenous solutions if the non-interference of certain foreign countries is ensured and the people are given the right to choose, said Sudanese Ambassador Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig on Thursday.

"We, the Sudanese, are capable of dealing with their problems, such as the current conflict, which has no ethnic dimension," the envoy told a webinar on “The Crisis in Sudan: Implications for the Country and the Region.” Mr. Siddig said the crisis was a major threat not only to any possibility of democratic transition but also stability and peace in the region. He denounced the rebellious actions of Rapid Support Forces and its violations against unarmed civilians and international norms and rules. "In view of the situation, the Sudanese armed forces have adopted a strategy that allows limited and responsible use of force in compliance with international laws and norms," he said.

The envoy said the violence was creating a humanitarian crisis in the country and the region and it might lead to increased displacement, illegal immigration, and international organized crime. Managing director at The International Interest UK Sami Hamdi al-Hachimi, who was the keynote speaker at the event, said the political transition in Sudan after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 was not democratic and rather, it was a negotiated one that resulted in the delay in elections and ideological changes brought about by the sanctions imposed by the international community. Sami Hamdi underscored that only an incontestable democratic mandate via elections can liberate Sudan from such interventions and attempts at social engineering by international actors.