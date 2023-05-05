Dr Sahir new Social Sciences dean at AIOU

Islamabad:The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), has appointed Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir as dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, AIOU for the next three years.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir took charge of the Dean’s office. It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir is the most senior professor of the Faculty of Social Sciences and has been serving as chairman, Department of Urdu for a long time.

AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, principal officers and faculty members congratulated Dr. Sahir and termed this decision as auspicious for the prosperity and development of AIOU. Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, while thanking the President Dr. Arif Alvi, Federal Minister of Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Secretary Education, Chairman, HEC and AIOU VC Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, said that he will try his best to fulfil the trust of the higher authorities and the development of the university, especially its faculty.