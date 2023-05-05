Newly introduced e-registration system termed new gateway of corruption

Rawalpindi:On the directions of the Punjab government, the local administration introduced an e-registration system here on Thursday. However, it has been rejected by the revenue department, the general public, and stamp vendors. The new system is an online registry system for Intiqaal (transfer) of land.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Deputy Commissioner (DC) was the chief guest of this function but both officers were absent from the ceremony. All revenue officers, lawyers, the general public, and stamp vendors have already rejected this system and raised full-throated slogans against the Punjab government on the occasion.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around District Council, Rawalpindi to control the law and order situation. Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Additional Director (Operation) Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq inaugurated the e-registration system at the District Council Hall where all assistant commissioners, tehsildars, sub-registrars, and other revenue officers of Rawalpindi Division were present. The general public, lawyers, and stamp vendors were also present on the occasion.

But, District Council Hall was like a ‘Fish Market’ when the (PLRA) Additional Director presented E-Registration System. The revenue officers, lawyers, stamp vendors, and the general public have rejected this system and shown strong concerns over it.

They declared it ‘a new gateway of corruption’ saying ‘land mafia’ was behind this system. The lawyer community, general public, and stamp vendors raised full-throated slogans against the e-registration system and said that the Punjab government was imposing this system. Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Additional Director (Operation) Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq tried to pacify revenue officers, lawyers, stamp vendors, and the general public but in vain.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the new system was being introduced only to facilitate the public. “The revenue officers, lawyers, stamp vendors, and the general public were also stakeholders. I will inform the higher authority about serious concerns against this system but the Punjab government will take a final decision in this regard,” he claimed. Chaudhry Nasir Advocate, Mian Shahid Advocate, Waqas Ashraf Advocate, Mian Tariq Saddiq Advocate, and several others said that Punjab Interim Government could not establish any kind of act. It is illegal and they will file writ petition against this e-registration system because the Punjab government has opened a new gateway of corruption. The land mafia was behind this system. The public property would be unsafe through this e-registration system because any kind of IT expert can hack the system easily, the lawyers said.