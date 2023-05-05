Voice against CDA operation in Sector C-13 raised in NA

Islamabad:The parliamentarian from Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Muhammad Abu Bakar on the floor of the National Assembly on Thursday raised his voice against an operation conducted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) against the built-up property on the land of Sector C-13.

Speaking on a point of order, the MQM legislator said that the award of the village where C-13 was located was announced by CDA during the year 2008 but various owners of built-up properties were not compensated.

He said that the Islamabad High Court also issued directives in 2012 to compensate all the affected people but instead of doing so, the civic body in an operation on the 28th of last month demolished various houses which were also marked by patwaris of CDA for the purpose of compensation.

Meanwhile, during the question hour, the house was informed that in total 84 Officers and 161 officials were appointed and transferred in CDA since 2015 on a deputation basis to date, out of which 37 officers and 46 officials are still working, while the rest of them have been repatriated to their parent departments.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that officials on deputation were appointed due to lack of staff in CDA. He said that CDA management had also sought permission from the finance division to fill vacant posts in the authority. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on a supplementary question, said there should be a ban on the appointment of officials on deputation in any department particularly in CDA.

To another question, the house was informed that the CDA has planned to supply potable water to Sector I-14 through the pipeline from the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir. In this regard, 31.382 KM out of 36 KM water supply conduction line has already been laid. The remaining portion of the 4.7 KM line is held-up due to non-possession of land in the alignment of the route in five pockets at different locations.

The contractor of the project has also filed Civil Suit No.01/2016 in the Civil Court of Islamabad against CDA. Efforts are being made through the CDA Legal Council and the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate of CDA for settlement of the Civil Suit and taking the land possession of the requisite area respectively to complete the project accordingly. In a written, the House was informed that as soon as funds are released and codal formalities are completed, the rehabilitation work in sector I-14, Islamabad would be started.