Korean speech contest held

Islamabad:The 14th Korean language speech contest was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Thursday.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo was the chief guest of the ceremony while NUML Direct General Brig Syed Nadir Ali, deans, directors, heads of departments, representatives of Korean companies, faculty members and large number of students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest Suh Sangpyo after listening all the speeches by the participants said that students spoke Korean language so well and he appreciated the role of NUML in promoting Korean language and culture in the country.

Ambassador said that Korea and Pakistan are celebrating 40th anniversary of bilateral relations and there are so many Korean companies working in Pakistan to further enhance the relations.