Proposal to construct new road in Margalla hills

Islamabad: The civic agency is pondering over a proposal to construct a new 5-kilometer road from a popular restaurant to Bari Imam that may cause damage to natural environment in protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the information, the Planning and Engineering Wings of the civic agency will review the proposal and give their input to the highest authorities. If the proposal is approved then the Engineering Wing will prepare Project-Concept (PC-1) and present it for approval in the CDA's Development Working Party (DWP).

The construction of roads and increasing vehicular traffic have been adversely affecting natural environment of the national park that is facing numerous threats due to human interventions right in the heart of the green areas.

The Margalla hills have been experiencing human interventions in the form of roads, highways and housing societies to meet the demands of the burgeoning population in the capital city. The visitors with just a recreational motive play havoc in the nature and cause littering in the national park that is also damaging to the health of wild animals. Increasing pollution due to vehicular traffic is also causing huge damage to the natural environment.

A recent survey conducted by the federal government has pointed out almost 100 spots that have been illegally occupied by government institutions and private builders in the national park. The climate change ministry has been constantly trying to raise this issue at all official forums.

An official has clarified that "No plan has so far been approved to construct a new road from the restaurant to Bari Imam. There is a proposal to utilise an off-road track between the restaurant and Bari Imam to manage the traffic congestion. We will thoroughly review this proposal and then take any decision about it."