Int’l Firefighters’ Day observed

LAHORE:International Firefighters’ Day was symbolically observed in all districts of Punjab. The District Emergency Officers (DEOs) also visited the families of martyred firefighters in their respective districts and showed solidarity with them saying that their services are always remembered and their sacrifices are the symbol of bravery & courage for all firefighters. In order to promote fire safety, the DEOs gave a briefing to the chamber of commerce, business organisations and all stakeholders in their respective districts regarding the implementation of the Punjab Community Safety Act 2021 and Punjab Community Safety Buildings Regulations 2022. Addressing a ceremony held at Emergency Services Headquarters here Thursday, the secretary Emergency Services paid tribute to the brave firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting the lives and properties of citizens. He acknowledged the great contributions of firefighters and recognised their dedication, courage, and selflessness services to serve humanity.
