PU staff links election duties to withdrawal of HED letter

LAHORE:After the Government College University’s Academic Staff Association, the employees of Punjab University (PU) have also refused to perform election duty unless a recent notification declaring university teachers and non-teaching staff as non-government employees was withdrawn.

The teachers and employees argue that university teachers and non-teaching staff were declared non-government employees and deprived of a 15pc special allowance through a letter issued by the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on April 4 Ref No: (SO Univ.1-4/2022).

Punjab University Administrator and Technical Staff Association's President Chaudhry Basharat Mehmood and Secretary General Tayyab Ejaz Khan and other officials said in a statement that as per the HED's orders universities were independent and non-governmental institutions, so they shouldn't be given disparity reduction allowance.

They warned that until the HED withdrew its letter and teachers and employees got 15pc disparity reduction allowance there would be a complete boycott of election duty. They said that the employees of autonomous and private institutions do not perform election duty, while the employees of provincial institutions perform duty on the orders of the Election Commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that GCU-ASA Executive Body had also demanded the HED and the Punjab government to either withdraw the said letter and give teachers and employees the 15pc special allowance for university teachers and employees otherwise university faculty will not perform election duty under any circumstances.