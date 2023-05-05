Seminar on women’s property rights

LAHORE:An awareness seminar was organised in collaboration with Ombudsperson Department and Quality Enhancement Cell of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Women's Property Rights and Harassment of Women at Workplace.

Ms Nabila Hakim Ali Khan, Ombudsperson Punjab, was the chief guest. Secretary Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab Ms Saima Sadiq and Advisers Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab Sibtul Hasan and Shahid Raza were also present.

Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal welcomed all the distinguished guests. The main objective of the seminar was to create awareness about Women's Property Rights and Harassment of Women at Workplace. Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal in his address said, Women are the main asset of our country and protection of women's rights is our top priority. Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the only medical institution for women in Pakistan, came into existence soon after the establishment of Pakistan. Islam has given rights to women which no other religion has given.”