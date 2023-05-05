Youth urged to utilise e-Rozgar for livelihood

LAHORE:Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab organised E-Rozgar Youth Tech Meet up at Nishtar Park Sports Complex E-Library here on Thursday. Speakers at the seminar urged the youth to utilise E-Rozgar programme for their livelihood.

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Youth Affairs and Sports Wahab Riaz, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail were the guests of honour on this occasion. Director General, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) E-Governance, Sajid Latif, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and Assistant Director Sajid were present on the occasion. Wahab Riaz, Shahid Zaman, Dr Asif Tufail, Sajid Latif, Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor and Assistant Director Sajid were presented souvenirs in the ceremony.

Addressing the E-Rozgar Youth Tech Meet up, Wahab Riaz said that the youth of the province are being provided proper awareness about the E-Rozgar sources of income. “Information technology and E-Commerce have turned out to be the need of the hour in the modern era,” he added.

He said that 45 E-Rozgar centres are working across the Punjab province under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab. “It is a wonderful platform and our talented young boys and girls must utilise this system to earn a reasonable and respectable livelihood for their families”.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman in his address said that the potential youth are being informed about the modern ways of earning through the E-Rozgar programme. “Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is taking effective measures to expand the E-Rozgar program throughout the province.

Need to expand tax net stressed

Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer chaired the resource mobilisation committee meeting at the finance department here on Thursday.

Ministers Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Murad, secretary finance, Chairman PRA and other committee members also attended the meeting which finalised proposals for increasing resources during the financial year 2023-24. The meeting covered a range of topics, including stamp duty increases on immovable property in urban areas, changes in agricultural income tax policy, and amendments in various entries in the First Schedule of the Stamp Act, 1899.

Additionally, the committee also approved proposals for tariff rationalisation in the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, 2012. During the meeting, Minister SM Tanveer emphasised the need for making wise decisions with a collective vision, particularly in light of the challenging economic situation facing the country.