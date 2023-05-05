Young artists’ artworks exhibition opens

LAHORE:The 19th Alhamra Young Artists Exhibition titled ‘Arriving’ opened Thursday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.
Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, the Principal of the College of Art and Design, Punjab University and Muzna Zulfiqar along with Executive Director Alhamra Muhammad Saleem Sagar opened the exhibition. A cash prize of Rs15,000 for each of the 10 selected participants was announced during the opening ceremony. The exhibition showcased 500 artworks of 412 talented young artists who have created various pieces, including paintings, sculptures, and installations. The artworks explore a range of themes, from social issues to personal narratives, and showcase the diverse artistic styles of emerging artists.
