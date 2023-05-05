Ulema vow to support polio drive

LAHORE:Ulema belonging to various schools of thought have hailed efforts of polio teams saying that the noble cause rendered by the teams is reflective of the true teachings of Islam.

The Ulema were speaking in a conference jointly organised by Tanzeem Ittehad Ummat a religious body working for harmony among various schools of thought in coordination with Punjab Emergency Operations Centre. Ulema belonging to various schools of thought participated in the conference and pledged support to polio eradication efforts.

Islamic scholars declared their support for accelerating polio eradication in Pakistan and called on all parents to vaccinate their children under the age of 5 during all polio vaccination campaigns. The call was made in a declaration issued by the Ulema after the conference.

“We encourage all families to save their children from all the diseases that will affect their health and to use vaccine for prevention of such diseases. We declare that polio vaccine is allowed religiously and is fully in accordance with the rulings of Shariah,” the statement by the Ulema stated. The Punjab EOC supported the conference during which over 70 leading Ulema convened to discuss strategies to speed up polio eradication. Most of Pakistan is polio-free but there is still wild poliovirus circulating in parts of the country, particularly in Southern KP. As long as polio exists anywhere in Pakistan and Afghanistan, all children are at risk from polio. Religious scholars play a crucial role in accelerating polio eradication.