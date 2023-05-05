Lumberdars asked to deposit recovery on weekly basis

LAHORE:Senior Member of Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting in the BOR committee room to discuss the e-abiana system.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid, Member (Taxes) Tariq Qureshi, Secretary (Taxes) Taseer Ahmad, and other relevant officers. Secretary Irrigation Wasif Khurshid provided a briefing on the abiana recovery in the province.

During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed emphasised the importance of timely door-to-door delivery of the abiana bills. The option of receiving the abiana payments through the BOR hierarchy was also considered.

Nabeel Javed stated that the lumberdars should be required to deposit the recovery amounts in the treasury on a weekly basis. Additionally, the officers concerned should personally visit the field to ensure effective implementation of the recovery process. He emphasised the need for efficient monitoring of teams responsible for revenue and abiana recovery. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against officers and staff members who display negligence or sluggishness. He highlighted that the implementation of the e-abiana collection system aims to bring transparency to the system, and reforms in irrigation rules are essential.

Nabeel Javed issued instructions to send letters to all districts regarding abiana and revenue recovery, emphasising the utilisation of all available resources to ensure timely tax collection. The assessment of water rates and timely completion of targets were also emphasised. Furthermore, recovery committees will be established at district and tehsil levels to oversee water charge collection from water-consuming industries and to digitise irrigation records related to water collection.

KP delegation visits BoR

Under the directive of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed, Secretary (Revenue) Mehr Shafaqatullah Mushtaq provided a detailed briefing to a 25-member delegation from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the administrative structure of the Board of Revenue in the province.

During the briefing, the secretary (Revenue) highlighted the essential use of modern technology for better governance and service delivery. To ensure transparency in the Board of Revenue, the latest systems such as the E-Stamp method, the E-Registration procedure, and the Plus Project have been introduced.

The delegation was encouraged to familiarise themselves with the rules of business, procurement, and other relevant regulations. Secretary (Revenue) emphasised that the Board of Revenue Punjab was providing revenue-related services to the people at their doorstep, and land record centres and rural service centres were established throughout Punjab, proving to be a significant project, he noted.