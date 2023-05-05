Centre for Genomics & Proteomics opens at VU

LAHORE:The Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) has officially inaugurated its Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at the Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) campus. Faculty members, students, and distinguished guests from various fields of academia and research attended the ceremony.

The Centre for Genomics and Proteomics at KSK is equipped with state-of-the-art apparatus and instruments, providing researchers and students with the necessary tools to conduct advanced research in the fields of genomics and proteomics. The centre has a team of highly qualified researchers and scientists who are dedicated to advancing research in these fields and promoting innovation and discovery.

Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector of the Virtual University chaired the inaugural ceremony. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the importance of genomics and proteomics in today's world, saying "The study of genomics and proteomics is essential in advancing our understanding of the human body and finding solution to some of the world's most pressing health issues."

Trainee officers visit Civil Secretariat

The under-training officers of 46th Specialised Training Programme visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat as part of their study tour here on Thursday. The delegation was briefed on law and order situation, e-governance and administrative structure in the Punjab province. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the use of modern technology was indispensable for improving governance and service delivery. He mentioned that paperless working was started in departments to improve their performance while a system of e-procurement was introduced to ensure transparency.

He urged the officers to perform their duties honestly with spirit of public service, adding that the government officials must deal with people politely. He also answered the questions of the participants. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and administrative secretaries of various departments were also present.

Chinese varsity delegation visit PU

A four-member delegation led by Prof Li Hui Dong of Beijing University of Technology, China, visited Punjab University and met the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood here Thursday. Archeology Department Chairman Dr Muhammad Hameed, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Azeem and others were also present. Addressing the participants of the delegation, Dr Khalid Mahmood emphasised on promoting mutual educational ties. The participants of the delegation thanked the VC.