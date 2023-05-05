Call to run country under Constitution

LAHORE:JUP supreme council chairman Qari Zawwar Bahadur and Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi have alleged that conspiracy is being hatched to discredit and amend the Constitution and to deprive it of its Islamic character.

Both the leaders have warned that running the country’s affairs against the Constitution could compound the prevailing constitutional, political and economic crises. This unanimity was expressed by the leaders at a meeting after the JUP delegation led by Qari Zawwar Bahadur called on Hafiz Saad Rizvi on Thursday.

JUP delegation was comprised of Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani, Rasheed Rizvi, Mufti Tasadduq Hussain, Hafiz Muhammad Saleem Awan, Hafiz Liaqat Ali Rizvi and Qari Shaukat Ali Naqshbandi.

Qari Zawar Bahadur said foreign minister Bilawal Zardari's visit to India after Delhi’s annexation of Muslim majority state of Kashmir is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the oppressed Kashmiris and stabbing their freedom struggle in the back. He said this visit is open mockery of the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle and their sacrifices.