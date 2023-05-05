Steps taken to control edible prices, says DC

LAHORE:The district administration is taking all necessary steps to control the prices of essential items and conducting crackdowns to check overcharging and hoarding.

The DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Price Control Magistrates on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioners, all Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates and other various attended the meeting. She reviewed the performance of price control magistrates in meeting and Price Control Magistrates gave a detailed briefing to DC Lahore. DC Rafia Haidar has ordered all Price Control Magistrates to take action on zero tolerance policy in their respective areas.

She issued the warning to all Price Control Magistrates to remain in field and inspect the prices of essential items if they were not present in field they would be sent to their homes permanently. She directed that only fines, lodge the cases and arrests are not only enough but also immediate action should be taken on public complaints. DC Rafia Haidar has also requested the citizens of Lahore, at the time of purchase, a rate list of essential items that must be checked, in case of overcharging, and complain to us on our Facebook Page, Twitter and Instagram.

Meanwhile, District Administration Lahore conducted a massive crackdown against violations of market timings. According to details, 115 shops were sealed and one case was registered for violation of timing while inspection of 3,868 shops were ensured in the first three days of May.