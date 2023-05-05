Naqvi promises laptops for GB students

LAHORE:Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Thursday at the Chief Minister's office to discuss matters of mutual interest and promote cooperation in various fields.

Caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced giving laptops to the talented students of Gilgit-Baltistan to help them in their educational activities and research according to modern technology. The Punjab government will continue its role in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

Orders repairing filtration plants

In compliance with the orders of the caretaker CM, the government has compiled a list of 475 non-functional water filtration plants in both government and private sectors across various districts of the province.

The objective was to revive these plants within the next 15 days. As per the provincial government's spokesman Amir Mir, the caretaker CM has instructed that the closed water filtration plants be repaired and re-functionalised promptly to provide clean drinking water to four million people.

This restoration project will not be financed by the government, as it will be carried out from May 05 (today) to May 20 (Saturday) in collaboration with philanthropists, and the private sector will also be responsible for their maintenance.

Pays tribute to police, army martyrs

Caretaker chief minister expressed his admiration for the bravery of Constable Ghulam Qasim who made the ultimate sacrifice during an operation in Kacha.

Naqvi also paid tribute to the great sacrifice of six security personnel on embracing martyrdom due to firing of terrorists in the area of South Waziristan.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi visited the families of Ghulam Miran and the missing youths of Chowk Baba Azam Ichhra Thursday. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the deceased youth Ghulam Miran and inquired about the well-being of the injured Muhammad Fahad. The CM directed the authorities to provide the best treatment to the injured and ordered a team of divers from Rescue 1122 to be dispatched to the accident site immediately.

It may be added that eight members of a family including Ghulam Miran, Walid Ibrar, Hasan Safdar, Bilal Maqbool, Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, Raheel, and Shahnawaz Maqsood drowned in the river when their jeep plunged into it.

Condemns school firing incident

Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the firing incident in a school near the Afghanistan border in Parachinar.

He expressed his deep grief over the death of teachers due to firing and remarked that this sorrowful incident should be strongly condemned. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased teachers. He stated that the firing on the teachers on school premises was highly heart-rending.