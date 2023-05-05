Complaint cell on civic issues to be launched

LAHORE:For quick rectification of day-to-day public complaints on civic issues, Punjab caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has announced launching a complaint management system with telephone helpline 1198 for immediate registration of grievances.

While chairing a meeting of the complaint cell of the Local Government Department here on Thursday, the minister revealed that the system will remain functional round the clock for registration and solution to the problems of the citizens on their doorstep. Timelines will be set for redressing of complaints at different levels of officials in this system. If a complaint was not redressed within the stipulated time, officer of the senior level will take notice of the complaint and redress it, the minister informed.

Ibrahim Murad directed that the complaints of the citizens should be addressed on a priority. Explanation will be sought from the officials who do not show seriousness to the complaints of the citizens.

Additional Secretary Local Government Tariq Niazi and other relevant officers participated in the meeting. The implementation status of complaints of the citizens, received through social media and WhatsApp during the past three months, was reviewed in the meeting.