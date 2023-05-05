Police directed to check wheat hoarding, smuggling

LAHORE:On the instructions of Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, a massive crackdown on illegal wheat storage and inter-provincial smuggling continues in all districts across province.

On the pointation of Special Branch Punjab, a police team in collaboration with District Administration and Food Department raided a private farmhouse near Head Muhammad Wala in Muzaffargarh and seized 30,000 maunds of illegally stored wheat.

Police, Food Department and District Administration jointly undertook the operation on Wednesday night and transferred thousands of maunds of seized wheat to government procurement centres.

The IG directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to continue operations against illegal storage of wheat or inter-provincial smuggling without discrimination. He emphasised the police teams to ensure full support to government departments in crackdown against hoarding of wheat and put the accused behind bars.

Officers briefed on law, order

Probationary officers of 46th Specialized Training Programme of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) paid a study tour to CPO and were apprised about the law and order situation, suppression of crimes and the facilities provided by the police to the citizens across province. The delegation from Civil Services Academy Lahore included 36 probationary officers and faculty members, including 10 women.

Martyrs, ghazis paid tributes

The IGP organised a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in recognition of eternal sacrifices of martyrs and unparalleled services of Ghazis of Punjab Police. The heirs of 25 martyrs of Gujranwala region were awarded gold medals whereas 25 Ghazis were awarded with silver medals. The recipients of the medals include the officers of Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin. The names of the martyrs and Ghazis of the Punjab Police are listed on this memorial wall built in the Central Police Office. IG Dr Usman Anwar while talking to the families of the martyrs said that the officers and personnel who died or were injured in protecting the life and property of the citizens are pride of Punjab Police and all available resources will be utilized for their welfare. The IG invited the police official Tariq Mehmood to his office who got permanently disabled in encounter with dacoits.