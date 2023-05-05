Minister opens Pediatric Neurosurgery Dept at PINS

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the Pediatric Neurosurgery Department at Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS).

Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Prof Asif Bashir, MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Dr Hasan Zahid, Dr Asad Shah, Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Javed visited various wards of PINS and inquired about the quality of medical facilities from the patients. Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said that every patient in the hospital was being provided international level medical facilities and PINS was serving patients through 500 beds. He said that patients would be provided 24-hour treatment facilities in the newly-established pediatric neurosurgery department.

In the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr Javed said that he was very happy with the establishment of the Pediatric Neurosurgery Department in PINS. He said that the doctor serves his patients regardless of their caste, religion, colour and race. Brain surgery for children in Punjab was a dream which has come true today. Patients from Iran and Afghanistan also come to PINS for brain surgery. Regrettably, parents give a motorcycle to their young ones and send them on the road that is very irresponsible behaviour. Due to the road accident, innocent children have to face life-long disabilities. The minister said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the treatment of children suffering from congenital brain diseases would also be started in PINS soon. The minister directed the PINS to publish its journal regarding initiatives and research.