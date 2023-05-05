Oltmans wants junior team to qualify for WC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan junior team’s newly-appointed Consultant Roelant Oltmans is eyeing the World Cup spot by qualifying for the Asia Cup semi-finals starting from May 23 in Salalah (Oman).

Talking to media on his arrival Thursday, Oltmans said that all he wanted was to see Pakistan making it to the semi-finals. “I am here as the junior team consultant and my first challenge is to see Pakistan qualifying for the World Cup to be held later this year in India. If we succeed in making it to the semi-finals from Group A, we would be in a position to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the Asia Cup where India, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei will be waiting for them. Pakistan will have to beat one of the two strong teams (India or Japan) to qualify for the semis which would almost ensure the Greenshirts a place in the World Cup.

“It is a tough task as there are some strong teams in Group A. I have very limited time at my disposal -- almost 16 days here and a few days after reaching Oman. We want to make the best use of available time in an effort to get the favourable results. My efforts are to help the team make maximum use of their abilities. For that efforts would be made on targeted training. I will make sure to improve that side of the players’ quality which could help them get better results in the Asia Cup.”

When asked whether he would also look after the senior team, Oltmans said he had nothing to do with the senior team. “I am here on a short stint to train junior team for the World Cup’s qualifying round. I hope to continue with the team if Pakistan make it to the World Cup to be held later this year in India.”

Oltmans previously trained The Netherlands, Pakistan and Indian teams and is considered as one of the leading hockey brains around. The Dutch national later joined the ongoing camp at DHA Pak Arena in Lahore in preparation for the Junior Asia Cup.

Later, on the first day, he guided the players in short corner technique, technical and tactical aspects of the game. As many as 28 players are under training in junior training camp. The camp coaches panel now includes Oltmans, Adnan Zakir, Asif Ahmed Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mazhar Abbas and Rana Zubair Riaz.