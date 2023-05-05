Our pitches are improving, says Agha Zahid

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board's chief curator Agha Zahid believes that the condition of the pitches at all three stadiums in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi during the ongoing series against New Zealand was equally-balanced, whereas, the Test matches wickets will also see an improvement in the future.

It is pertinent to mention that PCB faced a lot of criticism for preparing substandard pitches during the Test series against Australia, England and New Zealand. PCB chairman Najam Sethi took notice of the issue by establishing a committee for monitoring and reviewing the pitches of all the centres after taking charge.

“The evidence of that was seen during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the recently-concluded T20Is, as well as the ongoing ODI series as no complaints have been reported as pitches, are helping both the bowlers and the batters."

It is generally believed that the standard of wickets in Pakistan went down following the retirement of several seasoned curators. Some critics blamed inexperienced curators for preparing sub-standard tracks. However, Agha Zahid doesn't agree.

He believes lack of experienced curators was just one factor stressing that differences in soil and weather in different cities, as well as the overall difference in strategies of the contesting teams, also played a role.