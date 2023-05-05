Huraira, Omair hit tons in Zimbabwe

LAHORE: Centuries from M Huraira and Omair Bin Yousuf led Pakistan Shaheens to 352 for two in 73 overs against Zimbabwe A at the close of first day’s play of the first four-day match at the Kwekwe Sports Club in Kwekwe.

After toss was delayed for over an hour due to wet outfield, Pakistan Shaheens were put into bat by the opposing team captain Roy Kaia. In the second over, the home side got the prize scalp of Shaheens captain Imran Butt (3, 7b), who was caught in the slips off Faraz Akram with three runs on the board.

The pair knitted a 339-run partnership that lasted 64.2 overs for the second wicket as Huraira got out just seven overs before stumps. He scored 178 off 188 deliveries smashing 14 fours and six sixes.