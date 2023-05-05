Lack of partnerships cost us: Blundell

KARACHI: New Zealand opener Tom Blundell cited the lack of big partnerships as the reason behind his team's defeat in the third ODI against Pakistan at the National Bank Stadium, but still believes they have some positives before this year’s World Cup in India.

Having played a gritty 65-run knock and provided his team with a good foundation to chase down a 288-run target on a two-paced surface, Blundell spoke about the third ODI in which the visitors fought well but fell short by 26 runs.

It should be noted that New Zealand is is missing their ace players in the ongoing series, and about the impact of their unavailability, Blundell stated: “Pakistan is a good side. We came close, but credit goes to the home team. Yeah we did miss the senior guys. But we have got some new players. Cole McConchie was a huge positive.”

While chasing the 288-run target on what was a two-paced wickets, the visiting team looked in control, but after the 30th over they faltered before Cole McConchie’s (64) late fiery inning brought hope.

“We didn’t have good partnerships. We lost the wickets in clumps. And Pakistan is a world-class team. About the wicket's behavior, Blundell added: “We thought the target was chase able. We didn’t have good stands. The wicket was pretty low throughout.

The ball came on well with the new ball, but it was tough to score when the ball got old.” Having lost the series, Blundell still believes that for the last two games, that there are a lot of positive that they will reflect on and also overcome the shortcomings.

“Though we have lost the series, but for us, it's all about building. Guys have been given the chance. We will look to move forward, reflect on today's two games, and come back in the remaining matches,” he concluded.