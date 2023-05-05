Navy’s Adil breaks record at National Shooting

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy’s Ghufran Adil made a new national record at the 30th national shooting championship at Army Marksmanship Unit, Jhelum on Thursday.

He scored 630 points out of 654 in the individual category of the Air Rifle Olympic event and claimed the gold medal. The silver medal was won by Army’s Usman with the score of 627 points and bronze medal went to Army’s Suleman Khan who scored 627 points.

In the individual category of Free Pistol event, Army’s Azher Abbas and Shahid Riaz claimed gold and silver medals, respectively, while Navy’s Umer Hameed took the bronze medal. In the team category of the said event, the gold medal was claimed by the Army and the silver medal went to the Navy while PAF took the bronze medal. In the individual category of 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Navy’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir won gold medal while Army’s Hafiz Bilal and Hamza Khan took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the team category of the said event, Navy took the gold medal with 1716 points and Army claimed the silver medal with 1709 points while bronze medal went to PAF with 1608 points.

In the individual category of the Double Trap event, Army’s Aamer Iqbal and Farrukh won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Mehdi from PAF grabbed the bronze medal. In the team category of the said event, gold medal was claimed by the Army and silver medal went to the Navy while PAF took the bronze medal.

In the individual category of Prone Rifle for women, Navy’s Ayesha Javed and Nadra Raees won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while silver medal was claimed by Army’s Areej Fatima.

In the team category of the said event, the Navy took the gold medal, Army won the silver medal, and the Higher Education Commission claimed the bronze medal.