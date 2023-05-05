Dr Sohail likely to rejoin PCB

LAHORE: Dr Sohail Saleem is likely to return to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as Director Medical and Sports Sciences.

In the past, he had served PCB as Director of Sports Medicine Department for over 20 years. He has twice been a Member of the Medical Advisory Committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Member Advisory Committee Asian Cricket Council and the Anti-doping organisation of Pakistan.

He has also worked with Pakistan Under -19, Pakistan A and Pakistan Academies as Sports Physician. The PCB has introduced the position of Director of Medical and Sports sciences despite the presence of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Najeeb Soomro.

Dr. Sohail has already met with some important personnel in PCB over his return, according to sources. Dr. Sohail resigned from his position as a head of Medical department when Ehsan Mani was the chairman of PCB in 2021. As per sources, differences arose over the violation of the Covid-19 protocol during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dr. Sohail’s performance was under scrutiny as there were a lot of Covid outbreaks among the players during PSL 2021. There were also reports of no implementation of Covid protocols and security. It has also been said that a number of players showed their lack of trust on former head of sports medicine as they struggled to return to action after rehabilitation from injuries.