Action ordered against DSP for threatening traffic sergeant

Taking notice of a viral video showing a DSP threatening a traffic section officer, Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered strict departmental proceedings against the DSP. Officials said the video clip has been circulating on social media and has also been aired on different news channels.

DSP Faheem Farooqi, who is currently awaiting posting at the Karachi Police Office, had parked his vehicle on the wrong side at Kohinoor Chowk in Hyderabad. As Traffic Section Officer (City) Naeem Rajput attempted to remove the DSP’s private vehicle, the DSP threatened to transfer him from the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

IGP Memon took notice of the blatant disregard for law, and directed the DIG Establishment that departmental proceeding be initiated against the DSP on an urgent basis. He also ordered awarding the Commendation Certificate-I with one basic pay as reward to Rajput in appreciation for the display of his valiant character and integrity in the performance of his duty.

The Incharge Operations Branch, Central Police Office, Sindh, Karachi, was directed to put up the reward roll in respect of Rajput on an urgent basis before the IGP for further necessary action.

Gutka, Mawa

The police chief held a high-level meeting of the task force at his office, where all the officers who are a part of the task force were in attendance. The IGP said that the task force should intensify action against drugs, Gutka and Mawa to save people. “Saving people from using drugs is saving humanity. We have to eradicate the menace of drugs, Gutka and Mawa for the survival of humanity.”

He ordered taking departmental action against the relevant area officer the same day where action against drug sale is being taken, saying that action must be taken against SHOs, head officers, police station Munshis and other officers concerned who are found involved in patronising or sponsoring criminals.

Sindh Investigation Addl IGP Munir Shaikh informed the IGP that the task force is working with the utmost honesty. He said that all the lists have been made available to the task force and day-to-day operations are being conducted on the basis of that information.

The Rapid Response Force SSP, who is the focal person of the task force, briefed the meeting about the overall operations: a total of 323 arrests were made in 232 raids, with 232 FIRs registered.

He said that 217 arrests were made in 151 raids, with 151 FIRs registered in the Karachi Range. Similarly, he added, 70 arrests were made in 50 raids, with 50 FIRs registered in the Hyderabad Range, and 36 arrests were made in 31 raids, with 31 FIRs registered in the Sukkur Range.

The meeting was also informed that action was taken against five SHOs of Karachi in action against police officers, while departmental action was taken against 15 SHOs and three DSPs in Hyderabad, and one SHO and two DSPs in Sukkur.

A total of 21 SHOs and five DSPs were prosecuted, 29 cases were registered and 21 suspects were arrested on the complaint of those suffering from cancer due to the use of Gutka and Mawa.