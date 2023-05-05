SSGC put on notice as heir of gas blast victims claims Rs94m in damages

A civil court admitted on Thursday two suits filed by a woman seeking Rs94 million in damages from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over the death of her parents in an explosion caused by gas leakage in Orangi Town.

Muhammad Riazuddin and his wife Hassan Ara were killed while their five children — Aliza, Ali Raza, Areeba, Anees, and Owais — were injured in a blast triggered by gas leakage in Orangi Town’s Millat Colony on October 31, 2022.

Aliza, through her lawyer Usman Farooq, filed the suits demanding over Rs94 million in damages under the Fatal Accidents Act, 1855, from the gas utility on account of her parents’ deaths.

The office of the Senior Civil Judge-XV (West) issued a notice to the defendant gas company and set May 18 for hearing of the suits, according to the counsel. The plaintiff stated that she along with her siblings was asleep when her mother woke up to warm dinner for her father, who had returned from work. All of a sudden, a loud blast occurred due to the leakage of gas from a pipeline in the locality, she added.

She said the resultant fire engulfed her house, causing severe burns to her family members, adding that her father and mother succumbed to burn wounds at a hospital the following day. The plaintiff claimed that the incident occurred due to gross negligence on part of the defendant regarding repair and maintenance of gas pipelines.

The defendant was under a statutory obligation by virtue of the relevant laws and owed duty to the public at large, including the victims, to ensure proper gas supply and maintenance of its infrastructure but failed to discharge its statutory duty and fell short of putting in place safety standards required to avert such incidents, she maintained.

In addition to that, the plaintiff said the SSGC also committed criminal negligence by not immediately taking notice of the damaged gas pipeline as people of the locality had been complaining about gas leak before the incident. Therefore, she pleaded with the court to direct the SSGC to pay over Rs94 million in damages to the legal heirs of the victims.