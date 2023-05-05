Sindh Awards to be launched to recognise excellence in arts: minister

The Sindh government has decided to institute the “Sindh Awards” to formally recognise creative excellence shown by people associated with different genres of fine arts and performing arts in the province.

The announcement to this effect was made by Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Thursday as he chaired a meeting attended by presidents and representatives of different arts councils in the province.

The meeting decided to constitute a coordination committee comprising representatives of all the arts councils in Sindh to collectively make efforts for the promotion of arts and culture in the province.

The coordination committee would work for promoting cooperation among five arts councils in the province in the cities of Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana. It would comprise elected office-bearers of those arts councils.

The committee would also ensure that artists from one town of Sindh got opportunities to perform in other parts of the province. Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah would be the convener of the committee.

The culture minister said the Sindh Awards would be launched in line with the spirit of the existing prestigious Lateef Award, which was given to the people who promoted the philosophy of the great Sufi poet Shah Abdul Lateef Bhittai.

Sardar said the Sindh Awards would be given to creative artistes and people associated with various fields of performing and fine arts to recognise their hard work and creative talents.