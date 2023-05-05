Murad given engineering award

In view of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s contributions to the sector of engineering as a whole and specific to the infrastructure development projects and also his services to the public at large in the province, the Institution of Engineers Pakistan (IEP), in collaboration with Unesco and the World Federation of Engineering Organisation, has conferred on him ‘National Engineering Excellence Award’.

A delegation from the IEP, comprising Engineer Farhat Adil, Chairman Sohail Bashir, Vice President Engr Ayaz Mirza, General Secretary Ameer Zameer and Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, held a simple ceremony at the CM House to honour him with the National Engineering Excellence Award.

Engineer Ameer Zameer Khan read out a citation before giving Shah the award while acknowledging his services for the promotion and development of the engineering sector and ensuring infrastructure development in Sindh for the welfare of its people.

The citation also recognised the services of the CM during the Covid-19 emergency for fast-track development and expansion of healthcare facilities in the province to safeguard the health of the people from the deadly pandemic. It also acknowledged the chief minister’s services to build infrastructure in the province under public-private partnership, especially the completion of the Thar coal mining project.