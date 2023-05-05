Karachi’s first mpox case confirmed as man arriving from Jeddah tests positive

The health authorities in Pakistan on Thursday reported the third case of mpox (monkeypox) in the country, confirming that a resident of Dadu district of Sindh who had arrived from Saudi Arabia to Karachi the previous day had tested positive for mpox.

“Due to the current high alert situation of mpox in the country, the Border Health Services at the Jinnah International Airport reported a suspected case of mpox on Wednesday. The suspected patient was immediately isolated and shifted to the JPMC where his samples were taken and sent to the Dow University of Health Sciences [DUHS] Karachi. The DUHS today confirmed that the person was positive for mpox,” an official of the Sindh health department told The News.

It is the third mpox case reported from Pakistan while the earlier two patients, who had also arrived from Saudi Arabia and tested positive at the National Institute of Health (NIH) last month, have recovered, officials said.

“The Sindh health department as well as the Border Health Services were on high alert since the two cases were reported from Islamabad on April 25, 2023. Yesterday when a person from Jeddah, KSA, arrived at the Karachi airport with rashes and fever, he was shifted to the JPMC and his samples were sent to the DUHS, which confirmed that the 36-year-old male was positive for mpox,” he added.

He said four samples had been sent to the DUHS, of which three came out to be negative while the fourth tested positive. He added that the patient was being treated at an isolation ward specifically established for the monkeypox patients.

Such wards had been set up at the major hospitals across the province and male isolation wards were separate from women isolation wards, he explained. The Sindh health department has also established a monkeypox surveillance group that is monitoring the situation across the province, including the airports, train stations and ports.

“Precautionary messages are being sent to schools, mosques and commercial areas for the prevention of infectious diseases, especially mpox. Monkeypox rashes usually fade within 14 to 21 days of appearing so the duration of the patient’s quarantine depends on the emergence and clearance of the rash as this denotes how infectious and contagious the patient is,” the official said.

