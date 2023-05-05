Tractor driver tortured to death in Malir

The body of a 55-year-old tractor driver was discovered in Sher Muhammad Goth in the Malir City area on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Muhammad Ali son of Juma Khan, had been tortured to death. According to police, they were alerted to the crime scene and, together with rescuers, transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for examination. The police confirmed that the deceased was a resident of Jam Kundiari Goth in Malir and worked as a tractor driver. They added that evidence had been gathered from the crime scene, which suggested that the victim had been tied up and subjected to severe torture before being killed. The hands and feet of the victim were found bound, and there were visible marks of torture on his body. Police said that they had registered a case against unknown persons and were carrying out further investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.