Thief returns mobile phone to muezzin through online rider

A man who tricked a blind muezzin at a mosque in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday, stealing his mobile phone and money, has now sent the mobile phone back to the victim through an online rider.

According to police, the rider, named Shahab Khan, gave his initial statement to the police, revealing that a person, Hasan Liaquat, booked a ride with him near Aladdin Park. The suspect gave him the stolen mobile phone and instructed him to deliver it to muezzin Hafiz Amjad at Darul Huda. Khan complied with the instruction and handed over the mobile phone to the muezzin.

Hafiz Amjad had reported the incident to the police. He had said that the thief introduced himself as Hassan and tricked him into recording his naat, promising to make it viral. The suspect then stole money from his pocket and transferred Rs35,000 through an app before leaving with his mobile phone.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed a man dressed in blue shalwar kameez and a topi entering the mosque where the muezzin was reciting a naat. The suspect could be seen stealing money from the muezzin’s pocket and leaving the mosque with his phone on a motorcycle.