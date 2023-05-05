ADP for coming financial year to focus on undoing flood devastation, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the planning and development (P&D) department to prioritise the rehabilitation of flood-affected people, repair and maintenance of infrastructure devastated by the recent floods, and development of agricultural and industrial sectors in finalising the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the coming financial year 2023-24.

He issued these directives during a meeting on Thursday. “We have to resolve the transport issue of Karachi by completing different BRT projects in the next financial year,” he said and directed his team to make necessary financial allocations accordingly.

It was pointed out that during the current financial year 2022-23, work was carried out on a total of 4,158 development schemes, including 2,506 ongoing and 1,652 new ones, for which Rs332.165 billion was allocated, but the allocation was later revised down to Rs267.652 billion, against which Rs181.8 billion had been released. The expenditures against the released amount had been recorded at Rs126.228 billion.

The CM directed the P&D department to complete at least 800 schemes by the end of the current financial year. Shah said that in the ADP for the coming financial year, priority would be given to the schemes of infrastructure damaged by the devastating floods. “I want to repair and reconstruct the school buildings, hospitals, roads, and irrigation network so that they could be made functional,” he explained.

He said that the ongoing and new transport schemes for Karachi had to be completed and launched during the next financial year to resolve the transport issues of the city. “The P&D department must propose the allocation of funds as the Sindh government’s share for such foreign-funded transport schemes,” he added.

P&D Board Chairman Hassan Naqvi told the meeting that six new foreign-funded schemes of the World Bank (WB) and one of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had been approved. They included WB-funded Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project for Rs48 billion, Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project for Rs110 billion, Sindh Water & Agriculture Transformation Project for Rs64 billion, Sindh Integrated Health & Population Project for Rs55 billion and Strengthening the Social Delivery Protection System for Rs42 billion, and ADB-funded Sindh Flood Emergency Assistance Project for Rs43.9 billion.

The CM directed the P&D department to expedite the completion of the required formalities of the Rs600 billion Karachi Water & Sewerage Service Improvement Project so that the water board’s services could be improved.

He also discussed foreign-funded projects in the pipeline such as the WB-funded Sindh Transformation Accelerated Rural Services and Sindh Livestock & Aquaculture Development (SLAD) projects, and the ADB-funded Sindh Secondary Cities Improvement Project Phase-II, Katchi Abadi project, Sindh Coastal Resilience Project, Provincial Road Improvement Project, Sindh Health System Strengthening Project and Integrated Transport Improvement Project of Hyderabad.

The CM also directed all the departments to file their proposed schemes to the P&D department so that they could be included in the next ADP.