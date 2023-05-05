Education first

Children in Pakistan have the right to quality education. The country’s constitution clearly states in Article 25 that the state is responsible for ensuring that all children have access to education. Unfortunately, the country has failed to provide a safe education environment to children. This inability to create more education institutions is a result of the wave of terrorism that kept the country under its grip for a long time. Some terror attacks directly attacked schools, resulting in the complete loss of such buildings.
All these issues have now created a situation where most children are deprived of education. The state is responsible for rebuilding the damaged buildings and resuming education activities across the country. All children should go to school and get an education.
Hamraz Naseer
Awaran
