Drive carefully

Reckless driving may easily result in tragic deaths. A few days ago, I witnessed a horrific accident near Karachi University (KU), which resulted in the death of two young students. In most cases, drivers of buses and rickshaws are found guilty of driving extremely recklessly.
Bus drivers usually race on busy roads, and one small mistake results in such fatal accidents. It is shocking that traffic authorities have not taken strict action against this practice. It is time the government introduced strong laws and strictly punished drivers who play with people’s lives.
Ayesha Muhammad Arif
Karachi
