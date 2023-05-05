We are one

Pakistan was created in 1947, and yet almost 76 years later we still do not know who can call themselves ‘local’ or native Pakistani. Even though this issue of calling people ‘not one of us’ is common across Pakistan, it has taken a worse turn in Sindh, especially Karachi. It is utterly regrettable to acknowledge that even political parties fuel the fire instead of uniting people and use inappropriate slogans against specific communities. People in Karachi are now familiar with the term ‘ghair maqami’ (non-native) – a slur used against people who have either come from different parts of the city or migrated from the war-torn neighbouring country to build their lives here. Hatred against such migrants is so strong that most people often blame them for an increase in street crime in the city. Not only are those criminals called ‘non-native’, but the hatred is the same for law-enforcement officers who have been transferred to Karachi. What I need to know is where exactly this boundary is located that divides the residents of Karachi and the rest of the country. If people want to complain against lack of transparency in the recruitment process for government jobs, there are other ways to register such protest. It is appalling to see how prejudiced some people are.

Farrukh Attaullah

Karachi