After squandering a golden chance of claiming their five-match Twenty20 International series against visiting New Zealand, Pakistan's cricketers have made amends by convincingly winning the One-day International series with a 26-run triumph in the third ODI in Karachi on Wednesday night. Unlike the T20I series in which Pakistan allowed New Zealand to make a comeback and level the contest 2-2 after losing the first two games, in the 50-over format, the hosts displayed the sort of killer instinct that is needed to win at the top level. After comfortably taming a somewhat depleted New Zealand team in the first two ODIs on perfect batting tracks in Rawalpindi, Pakistan gave another authoritative performance at Karachi's National Stadium to wrap up the series 3-0 with two games still to be played. The series-winning triumph comes at a perfect time for Pakistan, who are hoping to regain the 50-over World Cup for the first time since their memorable 1992 victory later this year. The 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November and all competing teams including Pakistan are giving final touches to their squads for the quadrennial spectacle.

Pakistan have been largely convincing in their victories in the three games of the series against New Zealand played so far. Their top three – openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, and skipper Babar Azam – have been scoring the bulk of the runs for the team. Their prolific form reflects in the international batting rankings in which Babar occupies the top spot followed by the big-hitting Fakhar at number two. Imam too is in the top-five. The bowlers have also been generally impressive with young pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi raring to have a go at batters in the World Cup. Pakistan's spin department also looks solid with the likes of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in good form. However, there certainly are a few chinks in Pakistan's armour. Their vulnerable middle-order continues to be a source of worry. More often than not Pakistan's middle-order fails to convert solid starts into big totals because of the batters' inability to hit the big shots in the final stages of the innings. The team's think-tank needs to work on this weakness ahead of the World Cup. In-form pinch-hitters like Iftikhar Ahmed can be tried in the remaining two games of the ongoing series.

Another question mark continues to hang on Babar's leadership skills. Time and again, he has fallen short of proving himself as a reliable and match-winning captain. However, in the absence of any other worthwhile option, Pakistan should persist with Babar at least till the World Cup. The team's coaches and senior players should fully back him, as that could instill much-needed confidence in the skipper. Pakistan, meanwhile, should capitalize on the momentum and go for a 5-0 clean sweep in the ongoing series. Such a result would certainly boost their confidence and morale ahead of the World Cup.